Home / Himachal Pradesh / Delhi Police cracks charas racket with roots in Himachal, nabs 4

Delhi Police cracks charas racket with roots in Himachal, nabs 4

2 Kullu residents among those arrested

PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 03:54 PM Dec 20, 2025 IST
File photo for representation
The Delhi Police have dismantled a narcotics supply chain operating between Himachal Pradesh and the Delhi-NCR, arresting four and seizing nearly 1.7 kg of charas, an officer said on Saturday.

One of the four, Kundan Lal, 40, a resident of Kullu district, was nabbed from a hotel in Paharganj on December 12, with 1,136 grams of charas in his possession, the officer said.

Kundan was booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and was found to have been arrested in a similar case in Himachal Pradesh’s Bilaspur district in 2024.

Kundan revealed that the charas was meant for distribution in the Delhi-NCR, and also the involvement of Gaurav Verma and Piyush Kumar alias Elu, both residents of East Delhi, as alleged receivers of the contraband. The two were arrested on December 13 in raids.

They led police to Manish Kumar alias Manish Thakur, another resident of Kullu district, and an active member of the supply network, the officer said.

Manish was arrested in a raid near the Majnu Ka Tila ISBT area in Kashmiri Gate on December 18, he said.

A bag he was carrying at the time was found to contain 562 grams of charas.

In all, police seized 1.698 kg of the narcotic in these arrests, the officer said.

