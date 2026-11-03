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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Delhi rally marks start of BJP’s end: Himachal Congress prez

Delhi rally marks start of BJP’s end: Himachal Congress prez

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:42 AM Nov 03, 2026 IST
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HPCC president Vinay Kumar. File
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Himachal Pradesh Congress president Vinay Kumar on Monday said the massive turnout at the INDIA bloc’s rally in Delhi against alleged vote theft indicated the beginning of the BJP’s end.

Taking a dig at the BJP’s padyatra in Shimla, Kumar said it was an unsuccessful attempt to divert public attention from the country’s pressing issues and the alleged vote theft.

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He alleged that the BJP had undermined the electoral process and raised questions over the functioning of the Election Commission. He accused the BJP of trying to shield Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar through its padyatra. Referring to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), he alleged that 13 crore Indian citizens had been deprived of their voting rights.

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