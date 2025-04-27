Delhi school clinches overall title at boys’ swimming championship

Modern School, New Delhi, emerged victorious at the 38th All India IPSC Boys Swimming (Aquatics) Championship, which concluded this afternoon at The Lawrence School, Sanawar. Over four days of intense competition, the event brought together talented swimmers from 24 prestigious schools across the country.

The closing ceremony was graced by Vinod Sultanpuri, MLA of Kasauli and an Old Sanawarian from the 2000 batch. Speaking at the event, he congratulated the winners and presented them with medals and certificates. Reminiscing about his own school days, Sultanpuri praised Sanawar’s enduring tradition of excellence in sports, while Headmaster Himmat Singh Dhillon expressed pride in the school’s successful hosting of the championship.

Modern School, New Delhi, dominated the competition, scoring 208 points to secure the overall championship title. The Emerald Heights International School, Indore, finished as runners-up with a total of 157 points.

In the individual events, Samraj Rathi of Modern School, New Delhi, was declared the overall winner in the Under-14 category, scoring 28 points. In the Under-17 category, Tanush Jhanji, also from Modern School, captured the overall title with 33 points. Meanwhile, in the Under-19 group, Rehan Sejwal from DPS RK Puram, Delhi, emerged as the overall champion with 35 points.