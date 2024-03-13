Delhi tourist dies during stay at hotel in Manali

Kullu, March 12
One tourist from New Delhi died during his stay in a hotel at Shuru village near Manali yesterday. According to the police, Rohit Bhargava (42), a resident of New Delhi, died in his hotel room. There was blood on the floor, bucket, bed sheet and towel. During preliminary investigation, it was found that Bhargava was suffering from a liver disease and had vomited blood. Manali DSP KD Sharma said that further proceedings in the case were underway.
