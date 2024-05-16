Delhi tourist dies in Manikaran

Kullu: The body of a tourist from Delhi was found beside a path to Grahan village of Manikaran valley on Wednesday. Siddartha Pandey (29), a resident of Sector Dwarka, had come to the valley alone. SP Karthikeyan Gokulachandran said while walking uphill, Pandey collapsed when he stopped to take rest. oc
3 hurt in Rampur car accident
Rampur: Three persons were injured when the car in which they were travelling veered off the road near Pasada Kainchi in Shimla district. The injured have been identified as Ratan Gupta, principal of Rampur Padam Senior Secondary School, Saurabh Gupta and Seema Devi.
