Delhi tourist dies under mysterious circumstances in Dharamsala hotel

A 38-year-old tourist from Delhi died under suspicious circumstances while staying at a hotel in Dharamsala, police officials confirmed here on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Suraj Pal Singh (38), a resident of Yamuna Vihar in north-west Delhi. He had arrived in the hill town with his family for a vacation and was staying at a local hotel.

According to the police, Singh complained of a sudden deterioration in his health during his stay. He was rushed to the Zonal Hospital, Dharamsala, where doctors declared him brought dead.

The exact cause of death is yet to be ascertained. A post-mortem examination was conducted at the Zonal Hospital, Dharamsala, and the report is awaited. The body has, however, been handed over to the family for cremation.

The local police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 194 of

the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Further investigations have been entrusted to the Dharamsala police station.