Delhi tourist killed, five injured in Kullu accident

Kullu, June 3
A woman tourist from Delhi was killed while five others of her family were injured in an accident on the Banjar-Jalori Pass road in the district today.
The car in which they were travelling fell into a gorge at Jalora, near Ghiyagi village. They were reportedly returning from the Jalori Pass when the driver lost control over the wheel and the accident occurred.
Kullu SP Sakshi Verma said a police team rushed to the spot and carried out the rescue operation with the help of local residents. She said Ghazala Nazreen (60) died on the spot, while Monika Hafiz, Anuff, Poria, Faisal and the driver Gaurav were injured. They are under treatment at the CHC, Banjar. The investigation to ascertain the cause of the accident was underway, the SP added.
