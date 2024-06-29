Delhi tourists assaulted near Parashar in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi

Mandi, June 29
A woman and three men from New Delhi were injured in an attack by local youths near Parashar in the district on the evening of June 27. The six tourists, including three women, had earlier an altercation with the youths over giving a pass to their vehicle near Segal. The youths chased the tourists, intercepted them near Parashar and attacked them. The police have arrested five suspects for the assault on the tourists.
According to the police, a woman and three men were injured in the incident. The tourists immediately informed the police. However, they had relocated to Panarsa by the time the police reached Parashar. With assistance from Aut police station, the tourists were safely escorted to Mandi, where they received medical attention at the Zonal Hospital Mandi.
Mandi Additional SP Sagar Chander said that the police swiftly initiated an investigation and identified and arrested five suspects for assaulting the tourists. They would be produced in court tomorrow. Sagar said more locals could be involved in the incident.
He said, "The police have seized a car and a Bolero SUV used by the accused in the incident. A case has been registered at Padhar police station." He added, "The Mandi police reassure the public that those behind the attack on the tourists will be punished."
