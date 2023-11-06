Delhi trekker washed away in Parbati

Kullu, November 5
A trekker from Delhi was washed away in the Parbati as he fell into the river while returning from trekking from Mantalai in Parbati valley yesterday.
According to the information, Shivam left for trekking with guide Chirag and a porter on October 30 from Manikaran. The guide said that when they were returning yesterday, he asked Shivam to wait before crossing a tough stretch at Patraghat and told him that he would assist him in crossing it.
He said that Shivam himself attempted to cross the stretch and slipped into the river. He said that they looked around for him but Shivam could not be traced. The police said that a search operation was underway to trace the missing trekker.
