Home / Himachal Pradesh / Delhi woman alleges rape in McLeodganj, accused arrested

Delhi woman alleges rape in McLeodganj, accused arrested

Accused was reportedly posing as a hotel official at a private hotel in McLeodganj
Kulwinder Sandhu
Tribune News Service
Dharamsala, Updated At : 12:43 PM Jul 21, 2025 IST
A woman hailing from Delhi has alleged that she was raped by a man posing as a hotel official at a private hotel in McLeodganj, a popular tourist destination in Himachal Pradesh, a senior police official confirmed here, today.

The accused man has been arrested by the cops and investigations were in progress.

According to the police, the woman had travelled to McLeodganj with a group of friends. On Sunday, she was reportedly unwell and stayed back at the hotel while her friends went sightseeing in the area.

During this time, a man entered her room, allegedly identified himself as a hotel staff officer, and sexually assaulted her.

After receiving the complaint, a police team arrived at the hotel and arrested the accused. His claim of being associated with the hotel was currently under verification, a local police official said.

The ASP of Kangra district Aditi Singh said, “Based on the woman’s complaint, a case has been registered. The investigation is underway to confirm the identity and credentials of the accused man.”

The incident has raised serious concerns over tourist safety and the need for stricter background checks on hotel staff in the region.

