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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Delhi youth dies as car plunges into drain

Delhi youth dies as car plunges into drain

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Tribune News Service
Palampur, Updated At : 01:38 AM Nov 04, 2026 IST
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A 23-year-old youth from Delhi was killed and his 24-year-old companion injured after their car reportedly went out of control and plunged into a roadside drain near Kyor on the Bir-Sansal road late Saturday night.

According to the police, the two youths were travelling in a private car from Bir towards Sansal at around 10 pm when the driver lost control of the vehicle near Kyor. The car veered off the road and plunged into a roadside drain.

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Hearing the noise, local residents rushed to the spot and managed to pull both occupants out of the damaged vehicle. They were subsequently shifted to a nearby hospital in an ambulance for medical assistance.

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Doctors declared the 23-year-old Kartik, a resident of Delhi, dead on arrival, while his 24-year-old companion, identified as Parth, was admitted to the hospital for treatment.

A case has been registered and probe is on. Superintendent of Police, Kangra, Kulbhushan Verma confirmed the accident and the death.

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