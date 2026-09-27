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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Delhi’s Modern School takes home IPSC Girls’ U-19 soccer crown

Delhi’s Modern School takes home IPSC Girls’ U-19 soccer crown

Pinegrove’s fight ends in runner-up finish

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Tribune News Service
Solan, Updated At : 01:31 AM Sep 27, 2026 IST
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The winning team poses with the trophy in Solan.
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Modern School, Delhi, clinched the All India IPSC Girls’ U-19 Soccer Tournament-2026 title in a fiercely contested final against the host school, Pinegrove School, Solan.

In a dramatic battle between the two determined sides, Pinegrove held Modern School to a goalless draw through regulation time and both periods of extra time, before the Delhi side eventually prevailed in a nerve-wracking penalty shootout. Pinegrove School, Solan, finished as the runner-up, capping an impressive tournament campaign.

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The tournament witnessed the participation of eight prestigious schools from across the country — DPS, Mathura Road; Hyderabad Public School, Begumpet; Modern School, Delhi; RKKGPS, Jodhpur; The Lawrence School, Sanawar; VDJS, Hisar; YPS, Mohali; and Pinegrove School, Solan.

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The closing ceremony was graced by Nalagarh SDM Narendra Kumar Ahluwalia as the chief guest and Dr Kritika Kaushal, Principal, Gillco International School, Mohali, as the guest of honour. Adding colour, rhythm and grandeur to the occasion, the talented Pinegrove Pipe Band girls delivered a spectacular performance.

Pinegrove’s outstanding individual performances were also recognised, with Rabiya Gulati being named Best Defender and Nyereep Lepcha adjudged the Best Midfielder of the tournament.

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