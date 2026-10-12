Delhi’s Modern School wins All India IPSC Girls’ U-19 Cricket Tournament

Modern School, New Delhi, clinched the All India IPSC Girls’ U-19 Cricket Tournament 2026 title with a commanding nine-wicket victory over Mayo College Girls’ School, Ajmer, in the final hosted by Pinegrove School. Batting first, Mayo College Girls’ School posted a competitive total of 103/6 in 15 overs. Displaying composure and batting prowess, Modern School chased down the target comfortably, scoring 104/1 in just 12.3 overs to seal a convincing victory.

Pinegrove School, which hosted the tournament, celebrated the talent, competitive spirit and sportsmanship of young cricketers from across the country. Vivek Kumar Tiwari, Principal of Army Public School, Dagshai, attended the occasion as the chief guest.

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Eight prestigious institutions participated in the tournament: Daly College, Indore; Delhi Public School, RK Puram; Emerald Heights International School, Indore; Maharani Gayatri Devi Girls’ School, Jaipur; Mayo College Girls’ School, Ajmer; Modern School, Barakhamba, New Delhi; SKV, Gwalior; and Pinegrove School, Solan.

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The event provided a platform for young athletes to showcase their cricketing skills, teamwork and determination. The tournament also recognised individual excellence through several awards. Vanya Lamba of Pinegrove School was adjudged the Best Bowler, while Riddhi Maheshwari and Anahita Jaiswal of Mayo College Girls’ School, Ajmer, received the Best Batter and Best Wicketkeeper awards, respectively. Drisha Hegde of Modern School, New Delhi, was named the Best Upcoming Player.

Adding to Modern School’s triumph, Kashvi Kumar won both the Player of the Tournament title and the Player of the Match award in the final, underlining her outstanding contribution to the team’s success. In recognition of their contributions, the umpires, coaches and team managers were felicitated for their dedication and commitment to the successful conduct of the tournament.