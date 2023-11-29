Demand for power meters in state on rise amid shortage

Tribune News Service

Shimla, November 28

The demand for electricity meters in the state has crossed the one-lakh mark. The demand includes meters for new connections and the replacement of ‘dead-stop’ and damaged meters. “The total demand has gone beyond one lakh,” said Manoj Kumar, Director (Operation), Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Limited (HPSEBL).

Purchase put on hold The decision on smart meters is expected shortly. And once the decision is taken, we will make the meters available to the consumers at the earliest. — Manoj Kumar, Director operation), HPSEBL

The demand is growing by the day as the department hasn’t purchased meters for a while now. The purchase has been put on hold as the government and the HPSEBL management are trying to replace electronic meters with smart meters. “We have not purchased meters as these would become redundant in case we go for smart metering. The decision on smart meters is expected shortly. And once the decision is taken, we will make the meters available to the consumers at the earliest,” Kumar said.

Meanwhile, the HPSEBL Employee Union claims the demand for meters has reached around two lakh and the consumers are facing inconvenience due to the non-availability of the meters with the department. “Besides, the HPSEBL is also losing revenue by not replacing the dead-stop meters. In the case of dead-stop meters, the department can issue only average bills, but the consumers could be using more power knowing their meters are not working,” HPSEBL general secretary HL Verma said.

Verma further questioned the rationale of adopting smart metering across the state. “Around 12 lakh consumers don’t pay any bills as they fall under the government’s 125 units free electricity scheme. When no revenue is obtained from these consumers, why go for smart metering?”

The government is looking to replace electronic meters in the state with smart meters under the Centre’s Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS). Smart meters have already been installed in Shimla and Dharamsala under the Smart City Mission.

