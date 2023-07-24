Demand for regular power supply in Pangi

Our Correspondent

Chamba, July 23

The Pangwal Ekta Manch, Pangi, has expressed its ire and anguish over the non-availability of electricity supply in the valley for the past seven days.

The chairman of the manch, Trilok Thakur, yesterday submitted a memo to the Resident Commissioner of Pangi explaning the sorry state of affairs regarding power supply, which could not be restored on one pretext or the other.

Trilok Thakur, Chairman of Pangwal Ekta Manch, Pangi

Thakur demanded uninterrupted power supply throughout the year for the residents of the valley.

“Pangi valley has one electricity division, two sub-divisions, four mini/micro powerhouses having generation capacity of around 1.5 megawatt, but these have been generating below one megawatt on an average, that too not in continuity,” he said.

For this, he sought a detailed government proposal for the augmentation of existing power houses, immediate survey and preparation of DPR for the solar power-based battery energy storage system project, as announced in the current year’s state budget.

Besides, an alternative for power backup in the form of two diesel generator sets having 500 kVA capacity each needed to be installed, Thakur said.

When contacted, HPSEBL SE Rajiv Thakur (Dalhousie) stated that the channels feeding the powerhouses in Sural and Killar areas of the valley had been badly damaged by the recent incessant rains and cloudbursts.

He added that cracks had developed in the channel system of the 900 kilowatt powerhouse at Saach. He, however, added that the repair and reconstruction work was being carried out on a war footing so that power supply could be restored in the valley at the earliest.

