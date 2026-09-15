Demand to make state’s first Hindi film Khoonta tax-free grows

The demand to make Himachal Pradesh’s first Hindi feature film Khoonta tax-free is gaining momentum in Solan, with appeals being made through various forums. Apart from the film’s crew, Kul Rakesh Pant, former vice-president of the Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee, and other party leaders have also appealed to Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to declare the film tax-free in the state.

“Making the film tax-free will reduce ticket prices and make it, with its significant environmental message, easily accessible to every common hill family, women and youth,” Pant said. “This will also make the younger generation aware of their Dev culture while inculcating respect for women’s power and the environment,” he added.

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Pant said promoting the film, directed by Himachal’s daughter, would give a new identity and direction to regional cinema in the state. He added that its trailer, released recently in Solan, had created considerable buzz on social media, with audiences eagerly awaiting its release.

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Pant hoped the government would take a positive decision on the demand soon so that the film, scheduled for release on September 18, could reach a wider audience. The film, which depicts the glory of Mahasu Devta and the struggles of women, has been written and directed by young filmmaker Anushi Sharma, who also plays the lead character.

The story of Khoonta revolves around Mahasu Devta, a symbol of deep devotion. It presents an emotional portrayal of the lives of women in the mountains and their struggle to survive amid the rigours of life.

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“There is a strong demand to make the film tax-free in Himachal as it covers serious themes, including hill culture, folk traditions and conservation of the changing environment,” Pant said.

The film brings together the unwavering faith in Mahasu Devta that keeps mountain communities connected, along with the struggles of women living in the adverse conditions of the hills. Their determination to preserve their heritage and environment forms a central theme of the film.

Writer, director and lead actor Anushi has sought to portray through the film the untouched beauty of Himachal’s valleys, its Dev culture and its connection with the soil.