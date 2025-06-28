Demand to postpone HPAS preliminary exam

Himachal Unemployed Youth Federation has urged the government and the chairman of the Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) to postpone the HPAS Preliminary Examination scheduled for June 29 and announce a new date at the earliest.

Shrey Awasthi, state convener of the federation, has pointed out that the University Grants Commission (UGC) is also conducting the National Eligibility Test (NET) and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) exams, for which thousands of aspirants across the state have applied on June 29. The coinciding examinations have put students in a dilemma, forcing them to choose between the two.

“Thousands of candidates are eligible and have applied for both the exams. Now, they are being compelled to give up one opportunity, which is unfair and detrimental to their careers,” said Awasthi.

The federation has appealed to the HPPSC to consider the concerns of the aspirants with empathy and reschedule the HPAS exam, ensuring a fair and inclusive opportunity for all.