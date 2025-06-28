DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Demand to postpone HPAS preliminary exam

Demand to postpone HPAS preliminary exam

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 02:15 AM Jun 28, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Himachal Unemployed Youth Federation has urged the government and the chairman of the Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) to postpone the HPAS Preliminary Examination scheduled for June 29 and announce a new date at the earliest.

Advertisement

Shrey Awasthi, state convener of the federation, has pointed out that the University Grants Commission (UGC) is also conducting the National Eligibility Test (NET) and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) exams, for which thousands of aspirants across the state have applied on June 29. The coinciding examinations have put students in a dilemma, forcing them to choose between the two.

“Thousands of candidates are eligible and have applied for both the exams. Now, they are being compelled to give up one opportunity, which is unfair and detrimental to their careers,” said Awasthi.

Advertisement

The federation has appealed to the HPPSC to consider the concerns of the aspirants with empathy and reschedule the HPAS exam, ensuring a fair and inclusive opportunity for all.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts