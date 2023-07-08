Demand to remove illegal structures

Tribune News Service

Mandi, July 7

The Vishva Hindu Parishad yesterday urged the state government to remove illegal structures on the forestland in the state raised by a particular community members involved in cattle grazing.

Lekh Raj Rana, state president of the VHP, “Mosques are being constructed in different parts of the state on government land. The practice should be stopped immediately. Illegal structures should be removed from the forestland.”