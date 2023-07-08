Demand to remove illegal structures

Mandi, July 7
The Vishva Hindu Parishad yesterday urged the state government to remove illegal structures on the forestland in the state raised by a particular community members involved in cattle grazing.
Lekh Raj Rana, state president of the VHP, “Mosques are being constructed in different parts of the state on government land. The practice should be stopped immediately. Illegal structures should be removed from the forestland.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
BJP picks poll panel heads for 4 states
Reviews election preparedness in 14 northern states, UTs
Rein in Khalistani extremists, Doval tells British NSA
Wants stern action against those threatening envoys
‘Sufficient proof’: Delhi court summons WFI chief on July 18 in harassment case
BJP MP faces allegations by 7 women wrestlers