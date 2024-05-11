Demands met, farmers end stir

Our Correspondent

Rampur, May 10

Farmers affected by the 210-MW Luhri Hydro Project called off their protest after a meeting between Himachal Kisan Sabha, Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam and the district administration on Thursday evening. A written agreement was reached at the meeting and some of the demands were accepted. The Nirmand Subdivisional Officer, Rampur Tehsildar, Kisan Sabha State Secretary Rakesh Singha and Satish from Patel Engineering were present in the meeting, besides others.