Demands not fulfilled, Shimla MC workers take to streets

Tribune News Service

Shimla, January 3

Under the banner of SEHB (Shimla Environment, Heritage Conservation and Beautification) Society Workers’ Union, employees staged protest outside the Municipal Corporation and Deputy Commissioner’s office over non-fulfilment of their long-standing demands on Wednesday.

Alleging the dictatorial policies of the corporation, the protesting workers raised slogans against the MC and state government.

State president of the union Vijendra Mehra said, “If attempts were made to privatise or outsource the work then, we will start an indefinite strike and administration would be responsible for the halting of all works in the city. Going against the bylaws for SEHB workers, the corporation is trying to outsource work. The funds that the MC is going to spend on QR code scanning and mapping at houses, can be utilised to recruit 150 workers which would not only be helpful in keeping the city clean, but also remove the additional burden on workers.”

Jaswant Singh, another union leader, said, “With this money, the SEHB and outsourced workers can get bonus of Rs 15,000 for a period of three years. These attempts are aimed at laying more emphasis on increasing contractual system and commission culture. The corporation officials want to misuse the government’s money which would not be tolerated at all.”

“The SEHB workers and supervisors are being subjected to financial and mental harassment. Their salaries are withheld every month which is a clear violation of the Payment of Wages Act, 1936. The MC officials want to suppress our voice for demanding the fulfilment of the 32-point demand charter, but we will not give in till our genuine demands were fulfilled,” he added.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Environment #Shimla