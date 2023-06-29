Demands not met, vendors hold protest

Mandi, June 28
A union of street vendors on Wednesday staged a protest against the Mandi Municipal Corporation authorities over some of their long pending demands. The union has been demanding the implementation of the Street Vendors Act in the MC-run areas. The protest was led by CITU leader Bhupender Singh.
Singh claimed that the civic body authorities have not been implementing the Street Vendors Act for the past two years and a half. The decisions of the Town Vending Committee were not being implemented, although five meetings have been held, he said.
The president of the street vendors’ union Surender Kumar said, “It was decided during the meeting on May 8 that licences and registration cards would be issued to the street vendors by May 25. Green lines were to be installed for street vendors at every site by June 15. But the MC authorities have yet not acted on the plans.”
The street vendors ended their protest today after the MC authorities assured them that their demands would be fulfilled.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Nod to Rs 3.7L cr farm plan with 'go organic' message
Govt rolls out PM-PRANAM to promote eco-friendly manure
Sugarcane price hiked by Rs 10, to fetch Rs 315/quintal
Cane FRP has gone up by Rs 105 since 2014
AAP lends in-principle support to UCC, calls for wider debate
Congress-led Oppn flags ‘polarisation bid’ | AIMPLB to oppos...
Big R&D push, Cabinet approves Bill to set up National Research Foundation
Focus on strategic areas | Rs 50K cr earmarked till 2027-28