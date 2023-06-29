Demands not met, vendors hold protest

Tribune News Service

Mandi, June 28

A union of street vendors on Wednesday staged a protest against the Mandi Municipal Corporation authorities over some of their long pending demands. The union has been demanding the implementation of the Street Vendors Act in the MC-run areas. The protest was led by CITU leader Bhupender Singh.

Singh claimed that the civic body authorities have not been implementing the Street Vendors Act for the past two years and a half. The decisions of the Town Vending Committee were not being implemented, although five meetings have been held, he said.

The president of the street vendors’ union Surender Kumar said, “It was decided during the meeting on May 8 that licences and registration cards would be issued to the street vendors by May 25. Green lines were to be installed for street vendors at every site by June 15. But the MC authorities have yet not acted on the plans.”

The street vendors ended their protest today after the MC authorities assured them that their demands would be fulfilled.