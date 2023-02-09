Demolition of ‘illegal’ bridge opposed

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, February 8

Residents of the Kand area in Dharamsala city yesterday resisted the municipal corporation’s move to dismantle a small “unauthorised” bridge constructed across a natural drain.

MC officials said the bridge was constructed in an unauthorised manner. The locals, however, claimed that the bridge had been there for the past many years and was being used by farmers to go to their fields across the drain. Following resistance by the local residents, the MC officials dropped the plan to demolish the bridge.