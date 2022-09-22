Dengue cases on rise in Parwanoo, Baddi

Tribune News Service

Solan, September 21

Dengue cases are on the rise in the bordering industrial belts of Parwanoo and Baddi-Barotiwala-Nalagarh, (BBN), with 23 fresh cases being detected today.

With residents failing to adhere to the directions to check stagnant water, health officials have warned of strict action like FIRs against them.

As many as 1,519 cases have been detected since May 31 in the BBN and Parwanoo

As many as 1,519 cases have been detected since May 31 in the BBN and Parwanoo with a majority of them pertaining to Parwanoo. It was, however, observed that some residents failed to adhere to the directions. They have now been warned that an FIR would be registered against them, said Health Surveillance Officer Dr Amit Talwar.

“About 200 cases pertain to the BBN belt while the rest were of Parwanoo. Dengue strikes the twin industrial belts seasonally and several measures have been taken to contain the disease,” said Dr Talwar.

The civic bodies have been directed to undertake frequent fogging in vulnerable areas. A task force was set up on September 6 to tackle the disease and officials from various departments have been directed to lend their support.

The PWD has been directed to fill all potholes and ensure that drains were not clogged as the dengue-causing mosquito thrives in stagnant water. Several information, education and communication activities have been initiated in which health workers visit vulnerable areas to create awareness about checking stagnant water, which becomes a breeding ground for mosquitoes.

