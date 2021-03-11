Denied debate on OPS, Congress stages walkout

Tribune News Service

Pratibha Chauhan

Shimla, August 13

The Opposition today staged a walkout after Speaker Vipin Parmar turned down Congress’ plea for a debate on the restoration of the old pension scheme (OPS) for employees.

Honour decision of Virbhadra It was the Virbhadra regime that abolished the OPS in 2002. Why is the Congress crying hoarse now? They are seeking votes in the name of Virbhadra, but not honouring his decision on the OPS. Jai Ram Thakur, CM

Congress legislator Asha Kumari sought a debate on the OPS for which a notice had been given. “Thousands of employees are assembling in Shimla for a rally, demanding the OPS, and it is appropriate that the House discuss the issue,” she said.

Leader of the Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri said a debate was imperative as it was a very important issue. “The fact that the government does not even want a debate on the OPS proves that the BJP regime is anti-employees,” he said. Efforts by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Bhardwaj to placate the Opposition failed.

The Speaker said since the issue had been discussed during the no-confidence motion, there was no justification to accept the request. The moment the Speaker rejected the notice, the Opposition started raising slogans and trouped to the well of the House. Finally, they left the House.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur hit out at the Congress for instigating the employees for their political ends. “The party must not forget that it was the Virbhadra regime which ended the OPS in 2002, why is the Congress crying hoarse now. They are seeking votes in the name of Virbhadra, but not honouring the decision taken by him on the OPS,” the CM said.

He said the Congress had been decimated from the country and its situation in Himachal was no better. “The Congress is now desperately trying to save its boat from sinking by fanning the sentiments of employees against the government which is not right,” said Thakur.

He said the OPS was not possible without financial assistance from the Centre. The government was spending Rs 911 crore annually on the NPS while this amount was only Rs 250 crore in 2018.

The Parliamentary Affairs Minister condemned the Congress behaviour of not participating in Question Hour.