Denied cigarettes in hotel at midnight, youth fires into air in Shimla

Shimla, September 20
A youth fired into the air in a hotel in Chotta Shimla late on Monday.
The youth, who hails from Palampur, was allegedly in an inebriated state. He was a tourist and staying in a hotel here.
He asked for food and cigarettes at midnight and was enraged at the steward when he refused to oblige him.
The youth fired into the air at around 2 am, causing commotion.
A case has been registered under Sections 336 and 506 of the IPC and Section 25 of the Arms Act, the police said.
