Denied ticket, two Una Congress veterans rebel against party

Our Correspondent

Una, October 25

Two Congress veterans from Una district have rebelled against the party after being denied ticket for the forthcoming Assembly elections. Former AICC secretary and three-time MLA Rakesh Kalia from Gagret joined the BJP today while former HPCC president Kuldip Kumar filed his nomination papers as an Independent candidate from the Chintpurni segment.

Kalia had represented the Chintpurni constituency in the Assembly twice and had also been Gagret MLA once. The Congress has fielded Chaitanya Sharma, a Zila Parishad member, this time.

Kalia joined the BJP in the presence of party state in-charge Avinash Rai Khanna and also attended an election campaign meeting in favour of party candidate Rajesh Thakur. Later while talking to mediapersons, he alleged a foul play in the allocation of Congress ticket.

Kuldip Kumar had served a two-day ultimatum on the Congress for ignoring his candidature and allocating ticket to Sudarshan Bablu. He filed his nomination as an Independent candidate from the Chintpurni segment. He had represented Gagret twice and had also remained MLA from Chintpurni once.

