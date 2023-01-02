Denotification move guided by political vendetta: Ex-CM

Tribune News Service

Mandi, January 1

Leader of the Opposition and ex-Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur today said that the decisions of the state government to shut down different institutions, which were opened by the previous BJP government in different parts of state, were guided by political vendetta. The BJP opposes such decisions of the government.

He said the decisions taken by the Cabinet can be revoked only by Cabinet. The newly elected Congress MLAs have not yet taken oath but the government has formed committees of MLAs to review the decisions taken by the previous government. Now, the government is taking decisions on the recommendations of these committees to shut down institutions opened by the previous BJP regime, which is an unethical practice.

Thakur criticised the suspension of the Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC) by the state government after the paper leak of JOA (Junior Office Assistant). He said that it was not a wise decision to suspend the functioning of the HPSSC. Instead, the government should take action against those who were involved in the paper leak case. The government should resume the HPSSC functioning to conduct recruitments to provide jobs to the youth of the state as Congress had promised to them just before the election.

Targeting the Congress, Thakur said that after Assembly election results it could not allocate ministerial portfolios. Only the Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Minister had taken the oath yet. It was a political compulsion of the Congress to create a post of the Deputy Chief Minister in a small state like Himachal Pradesh to ensure political balance within the party.

“The institutions were opened by the previous BJP regime on public demand. We oppose shutting down of these institutions and request the Chief Minister to review his decision. The BJP will raise the issue of public inside and outside Vidhan Sabha in the coming days and discharge its duty effectively as an opposition party.”

Thakur thanked the people of Mandi district for their support, where the BJP won nine of total 10 seats. He said that he would fight with full force to protect the rights of the people of the district.