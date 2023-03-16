 Denotified institutions will be reopened if need justified: CM : The Tribune India

Denotified institutions will be reopened if need justified: CM

16 MLAs participate in six-hour debate sought by BJP over issue

Denotified institutions will be reopened if need justified: CM

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu takes part in the debate during the Budget session in Shimla on Wednesday. Tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Pratibha Chauhan

Shimla, March 15

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today said that his government would reopen denotified institutions if it felt that these were needed and had fulfilled norms. He cited several instances where institutions were reopened after their requirement was justified.

The Vidhan Sabha witnessed heated exchanges between opposition and ruling party members over the issue of the denotification of institutions opened by the previous BJP government in the last six months of its tenure. The members from both sides were on their feet as Sukhu was replying to the debate. The BJP members finally left the House after the Chief Minister laid the papers of his speech on the table.

Motion defeated without voting: speaker

  • The Chief Minister said despite the grave financial health of the state, the previous BJP government opened institutions to get political mileage but the electorate rejected it
  • Speaker Kuldeep Pathania said since the MLAs, who had given the notice for a debate, had left the House, the motion moved by them stands defeated, without being put to vote

Earlier, Speaker Kuldeep Pathania acceded to the BJP’s demand for a debate under Rule 67 over the denotification of institutions and suspended the business listed for the day. At least 16 MLAs participated in the six-hour debate.

Sukhu said that 455 schools were without teachers while 4,145 schools had only one teacher. There were 12,000 vacancies of teacher and there was ‘zero enrollment’ in 286 schools, he added. “There were no principals in 100 of total 286 colleges in the state and 1,300 posts of lecturer were vacant. What is most surprising is that 23 colleges were announced with a mere budget of Rs 1 lakh each,” he claimed.

The Chief Minister said that the Finance Department had given its concurrence in the case of merely nine of 140 health institutions and three of 25 colleges notified by the previous BJP government. He added that 117 revenue institutions were opened. “If public interest was paramount then these institutions should have been opened in the first four years,” he said.

Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur said that the Congress government had set a wrong precedent by closing institutions. “There is anger among people over your decision to denotify institutions. The BJP, on coming to power again, will review all announcements made by the Congress government after December 11, 2022,” he added.

Thakur said, “We want an assurance that you will review the opening of each institution. Having a majority in the Assembly is all right but you must not forget that there was a difference of mere one per cent votes.”

