Denotifying of institutions: BJP workers protest

Our Correspondent

Nurpur, December 24

Local BJP workers here today protested against the new Congress government for denotifying all institutions opened by the Jai Ram Thakur government in the Nurpur Assembly constituency after April 1. Led by state BJP vice-president Rajiv Bhardwaj and Nurpur MLA Ranvir Singh, a rally was taken out. They submitted a memorandum to the Governor through the Nurpur SDM demanding restoration of all the notifications that were denotified by the government.