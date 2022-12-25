Denotifying of institutions: BJP workers protest

Nurpur, December 24
Local BJP workers here today protested against the new Congress government for denotifying all institutions opened by the Jai Ram Thakur government in the Nurpur Assembly constituency after April 1. Led by state BJP vice-president Rajiv Bhardwaj and Nurpur MLA Ranvir Singh, a rally was taken out. They submitted a memorandum to the Governor through the Nurpur SDM demanding restoration of all the notifications that were denotified by the government.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Hospitals conduct mock drill to test covid preparedness
Union Health Minister is present at Safdarjung Hospital in D...
Dense fog at many places as intense cold prevails in Punjab, Haryana
In Haryana, Narnaul shivered at one degree Celsius, four deg...
'Sushant Singh Rajput didn't die by suicide, I saw fracture marks', claims man who performed autopsy
Roopkumar Shah retired from service last month from Cooper H...
BSF jawan murdered in Gujarat after protest against daughter's objectionable video posted online; 7 people arrested
The incident takes place at around 10pm on Saturday and the ...
China to reopen borders, scrap quarantine for international travellers from January 8
The National Health Commission announces that covid-19 manag...