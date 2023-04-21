Dense Network of wires poses risk

There is a dense network of power, cable and Internet wires at the Lower Bazaar in Shimla. A plan has been proposed to lay these wires underground, but it hasn't been implemented yet. The authorities should resolve this issue at the earliest.

Piyush, Shimla

Facilitate availing HIMCARE benefits

The lengthy process to get medicines on the Ayushman and HIMCARE cards is causing a lot of inconvenience to patients. Sometimes it takes a lot of time to merely activate these cards. Hospital administrations should take steps to make the process more convenient for beneficiaries.

Rajni, Shimla

Stray cattle menace in Mandi town

stray cattle can be seen roaming at the School Bazaar in Mandi town, posing a threat to commuters, especially two-wheeler riders. The administration should find a solution to this problem at the earliest.

Rajesh, Mandi