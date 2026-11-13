Dental college may get new campus at Chamiyana: Himachal CM

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday said the state government was exploring the possibility of shifting Rajiv Gandhi Government Dental College, Shimla, to a new campus at Chamiyana, where the super-speciality departments of Indira Gandhi Medical College have already been relocated.

He made the announcement during an interaction with dental doctors to discuss measures to strengthen dental services in the state. Sukhu also announced an additional allocation of Rs 18 crore for upgrading dental infrastructure and assured that advanced equipment and adequate paramedical staff would be provided to improve patient care.

The Chief Minister said a state-of-the-art Dental College and Centre of Excellence was being established at Hamirpur at an estimated cost of Rs 600 crore. He added that a senior residency policy would be introduced in dental colleges to strengthen academic and clinical services.

To improve career prospects, lecturers would be promoted to the post of Assistant Professor. An anaesthesiologist would also be made available at the Shimla dental college, while dental chairs would be installed in trauma centres to ensure timely treatment in emergencies.

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Sukhu further assured the deployment of multitask workers to assist dental doctors in primary health centres, community health centres and district hospitals. He said the government was also considering granting non-practising allowance (NPA) to dental doctors.

Reiterating the government’s commitment to providing accessible and technologically advanced healthcare, he said the issues raised during the interaction would be addressed.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Dhani Ram Shandil appreciated the initiatives, saying the Chief Minister had consistently prioritised strengthening healthcare infrastructure across the state.