Deodars in Palampur hit by 'mysterious' disease

Ravinder Sood

Palampur, November 28

A picturesque town, Palampur is losing its green cover at a fast rate. Deodar trees in several parts of the town have been hit by an unknown disease and are disappearing by the day.

MOST TREES HAD COMPLETED LIFESPAN Most of the dried-up trees were old and had completed their lifespan. I will inquire why deodar trees are drying up year after year. In Municipal Corporation areas, the Commissioner is the custodian of these trees and he has to protect them. Nitin Patil, palampur divisional forest officer

The lush green deodar trees attract hundreds of domestic and foreign tourists to the town every year.

In the past 10 years, over 200 deodar trees have dried up in different parts of the town. The areas include the local PWD Rest House, Rotary Bhawan, tehsil office, bus stand, MC office, and St Pal School. To date, the authorities have made little efforts to know the reason for the sudden collapse of deodar trees.

In May this year, eight deodar trees on the MC premises were axed overnight in gross violation of the rules. Official sources confirmed that no permission was taken from the state government to axe these trees. The issue was highlighted in media but no action was taken.

There are many instances when deodar trees were axed without permission, flouting forest laws. In such cases, it’s obligatory on the part of the departments concerned, individuals or municipal bodies to seek prior permission from the Tree Committee, which is ultimately granted by the state Cabinet.

Palampur Divisional Forest Officer Nitin Patil admitted that cutting deodar or other trees in Himachal was a serious offence under the HP State Forest Act. He said that in the MC areas, the Commissioner was the custodian of the trees and he had to protect them.

Meanwhile, various voluntary organisations and environmentalists have urged the state government to save drying up deodar trees in Palampur that the British had planted 100 years ago.

KB Rahlan, Subhash Sharma, and Suresh Kumar, members of the People’s Voice, say that deodar trees are the heritage assets of the town and every resident is bound to protect these.

Notably, one deodar tree takes 70 to 80 years to grow fully. In Palampur, deodar trees are grown up to the height of 3,000 to 4,000 feet. And, if no efforts are made to save these rare deodar trees, the attraction and charm of this hill town, will soon be over and no tourist will come here.