Department of Posts staff in rural areas of Una district go on indefinite strike

Una, December 13
Employees of the Department of Posts serving in rural areas of Una district today began an indefinite strike to press for their long-pending demands pertaining to pay anomalies and leave rules.
Led by Jagtar Singh, district president of the Rural Postal Employees Union, the cadre members gathered at the main post office in the city. The employees said that the lackadaisical attitude of the department officers and the senior management led to the current situation.
Jagtar said that a an employee operating in rurral areas worked for up to eight hours every day, but was paid wages for four hours. He added that while they were entitled to 20 days’ leave in a year, they were not able to avail of these due to excessive workload. The employees were not compensated for the leave lost.
He said that if an employee had to proceed on leave in an emergency situation, he or she had to arrange a reliever in the department and often the employees were victimised by senior officers. He added that in the present financial position, their cadre was finding it difficult to eke out even a humble living for their families.
Jagtar said on October 23, they had informed the department that if their demands were not met by November end, they would hold protests and go on an indefinite strike. Consequently, they had launched the indefinite strike.
