Departmental exams from May 16 to 24

Shimla, March 22
The departmental examinations for officers and officials serving on regular basis under the state government will be held from May 16 to 24.
These would include officials under various categories like IAS, HAS, other gazetted officers, non-gazetted officers, kanungos and patwaris.
According to a press note issued by the HP Board of Departmental Examinations, Shimla, these departmental exams were originally scheduled from April 3 to 12, but have been postponed due to administrative reasons.
The examinations will be conducted at the Centre of Excellence, Government Degree College, Sanjauli, Shimla. For candidates who are appearing only in paper number - 1 (Financial Administration), the examination will also be conducted at Government Degree College, Dharamsala and Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Mandi.
