Departments, consumers owe Rs 348 cr to power board

Tribune News Service

Shimla, December 3

Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Limited is struggling to recover arrears to the tune of Rs 348 crore from its consumers. The defaulters include Industries Department, Jal Shakti Vibhag, domestic consumers and others.

“We have issued strict orders to the field staff to recover the pending amount,” said HPSEBL MD Pankaj Dadwal. He said the consumers were not paying up bills in time despite the availability of online facility. The department has asked its officials to issue notices to the defaulters and cut the connection if the payment is not made even after notices are served.

According to the HPSEBL Employees’ Union, the financial condition of the board has become bad due to various reasons, including offering free electricity up to 125 units. “The board struggled to pay salaries and pension of the employees this month,” alleged HPSEBL union secretary HL Verma.

Dadwal, however, said the board wasn’t facing any financial crisis. “The board is doing fine financially. The government is reimbursing the subsidy amount in advance to the board and there’s no problem in disbursing salaries and pensions,” he said.