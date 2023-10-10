Deposit Rs 25K in relief fund: High Court to insurance firm

Our Correspondent

Shimla, October 9

The HP High Court has directed a private insurance company to deposit Rs 25,000 in the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund within one week. Justice Ajay Mohan Goel passed the order on an application filed by the insurance company for condoning delay in filing the appeal.

After hearing the arguments on the application, the court ordered the applicant to deposit Rs 25,000 in the CM’s Relief Fund. The court directed the insurance company to produce the receipt of the deposit on the next date of hearing and listed the matter for November 24.

