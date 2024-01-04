Deposit Rs 30 cr for land transfer to Central University of Himachal Pradesh: Anurag Thakur

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, January 3

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur today said that the state government should deposit Rs 30 crore for the transfer of land to the Central University of Himachal Pradesh (CUHP) for the construction of a campus at Jadrangal in the Dharamsala Assembly constituency.

Anurag, while talking to mediapersons at the Gaggal airport, said that the Union Government had allowed two campuses of the CHUP at Dharamsala and Dehra, both in Kangra district. The land at Dehra was transferred to the CUHP last year and the work on the campus was in progress. “The Union Government has given approval for the construction of another campus of the CUHP at Jadrangal in Dharamsala. However, the project has been delayed as the state government has not deposited Rs 30 crore for the transfer of forestland at Jadrangal to the CUHP,” he added.

BJP legislators had raised the issue during the winter session of the Assembly last month. One CUHP campus was to come up at Dehra, which falls in the Hamirpur parliamentary constituency represented by Anurag, and the other at Jadrangal in Dharamsala, which is part of the Kangra Lok Sabha constituency. The work on the Dehra campus is in progress while the construction of the Jadrangal campus has been hanging fire due to the delay in the transfer of land to the CUHP.

With the Lok Sabha elections due next year, the BJP is accusing the Congress government of delaying the work on the CUHP campus at Jadrangal. Sources said that the university authorities had also urged the government to hand over the Jadrangal land to them so that the work on the campus could be started.

