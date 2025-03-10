Deposits of HP banks up

While reviewing the performance of banks for the December 2024 quarter during the 175th meeting of the State Level Bankers’, Rajendra Kumar Saboo, Executive Director of UCO Bank, said there has been an increase of Rs 2,110 crore in deposits and Rs 5,037 crore in advances in the banks in Himachal Pradesh as compared to the previous quarter. He said regarding the annual loan plan targets, banks have achieved 59 per cent of the priority sector targets.

He said the recent snowfall in Himachal Pradesh during the past week is expected to provide relief to farmers. “This snowfall will also boost tourism development in the state, which will undoubtedly promote the state’’s economy and local development,” he added.

Saboo added that according to a recent report published by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), India is expected to surpass Japan and become the world’’s fourth-largest economy in the fiscal year 2025. At present, India is the fifth-largest economy in the world.