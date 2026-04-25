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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Dept exams postponed

Dept exams postponed

Revised datesheet will be uploaded on the official website soon, says govt spokesman

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 08:54 PM Apr 25, 2026 IST
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A spokesperson for the Himachal Pradesh Board of Departmental Examination, Shimla, said on Friday that the exams scheduled to be held from April 28 to May 7 for various categories of employees had been postponed till further orders due to administrative reasons.

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He added that the examinations were to be conducted for candidates belonging to various categories, including Indian Administrative Services (IAS), Himachal Pradesh Administrative Services (HAS), Tehsildar/Naib Tehsildar, other gazetted and non-gazetted officers, Kanungo and Patwaris, as well as the employees of boards and corporations serving on a regular basis under the Himachal Pradesh Government.

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The spokesperson said that the revised datesheet would be uploaded on the official website of Dr Manmohan Singh Himachal Pradesh Institute of Public Administration shortly.

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