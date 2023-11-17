Dept heads told to prepare for winter

Tribune News Service

Shimla, November 16

Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena has asked department heads to ensure advance positioning of man, machinery and material in the areas prone to avalanches and heavy snowfall ahead of the onset of winter.

Presiding over a meeting of department heads and deputy commissioners for winter preparedness here today, Saxena asked the DCs to issue immediate orders restricting the movement of trekkers or travellers towards high passes or other vulnerable areas.

During the meeting, the Meteorological Department made a presentation on the forecast for the winter season, previous trends and current arrangements for the dissemination of weather advisories.

He also directed the departments concerned to effectively maintain roads and clear snow from road side drain and culverts, create a network of fire hydrants across state to ensure readiness in case of any untoward incident, maintain inventory of water pipes and electric poles.

The Chief Secretary also asked the concerned departments to be prepared to hire machineries, including JCBs, trucks and 4X4 vehicles if the need arose.

He asked the deputy commissioners concerned to ensure adequate food and fuel supplies in the areas that remain cut off due to heavy snow and road blockages. He also asked the authorities to make certain that communication channels remain functional in such areas.

The issue of advance positioning of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) in Shimla and other districts was also discussed in the meeting. The NDRF has also proposed providing a base for its rescue teams at the higher ranges of over 9,000 feet. Such deployment will allow the rescuers to acclimatize to the conditions at the higher altitudes, which will be beneficial in case emergency rescue operations arise.

