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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri closes zonal school sports meet

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri closes zonal school sports meet

Inaugurates digital library at Kangar school

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Tribune News Service
Una, Updated At : 01:41 AM Sep 06, 2026 IST
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Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri with the volleyball team at govt school Kangar on Saturday.
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Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri today presided over the closing ceremony of the 41st Zonal School Under-14 (Boys) Sports Tournament at Government Senior Secondary School, Kangar, in Haroli subdivision. Around 350 students from 35 schools of the subdivision took part in the three-day tournament. They competed in volleyball, kho-kho, kabaddi, chess, wrestling and badminton.

Earlier, Agnihotri inaugurated a digital library on the school campus, built at a cost of Rs 13.75 lakh. Speaking on the occasion, he announced that music classes would be started at the school from the next academic session. He also announced the construction of an additional building on the campus, which will have four rooms, a solar power plant and a water drainage system.

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The Deputy CM said an additional building would be inaugurated at Prof Simmi Agnihotri Government College, Haroli, to provide better educational facilities to students of the Assembly segment. He said efforts were also under way to start MSc, Law and Music degree courses at the college from the next academic session.

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Agnihotri said a ‘Holi Fest’ would be organised at the Kangar village ground during the coming Holi festival to promote cultural activities in the region. He asked Panchayat Pradhan Vinod Kumar ‘Bittoo’ to formulate plans for organising the festival. He also announced a grant of Rs 5 lakh each for the strengthening and construction of link roads in wards 2 and 5 of Kangar panchayat.

The Deputy CM gave away prizes and trophies to the winning teams of the Under-14 Zonal School Sports Tournament. Government High School, Gurplah, won the volleyball championship, while Government Senior Secondary School, Dulehar, won the kabaddi trophy. Government Senior Secondary School, Haroli, won the badminton trophy, while Government Middle School, Lalari (Lower), won the kho-kho title. Government Senior Secondary School, Batt Kalan, emerged champions in chess.

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In wrestling, Mithun Kumar, Naman Singh, Sahil Kumar and Abhishek of Government Senior Secondary School, Gurplah, won gold medals in the 35kg, 38kg, 41kg and 57kg categories, respectively. Neeraj, Satyam and Ram of Government Senior Secondary School, Beetan, won gold medals in the 44kg, 52kg and 75kg categories, respectively.

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