Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri lays stone of automated vehicle testing station in Haroli

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri laid the foundation stone of an automated testing station (ATS) for vehicles at Rora village in the Haroli Assembly segment of Una district on Sunday. A sum of Rs 5 crore would be spent on the construction of the facility in the next nine months. Once complete, the station would enable ‘fitness tests’ and ‘passing certification’ of vehicles with the help of automated machinery, he added.

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Agnihotri said that as the ATS infrastructure was adjacent to the automated driving testing park that had been dedicated to the public sometime ago, people would have the facilities of driving tests and vehicle passing on the same premises. He added that three separate testing lines would be set up at the ATS for heavy and light vehicles and two-wheelers.

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The Deputy Chief Minister said that the Public Works Department would construct the office, testing lanes, inspection area, waiting hall and parking at the testing station, while the Himachal Road Transport Corporation would install the testing machinery, control systems, software and CCTV cameras.

Agnihotri said that a 5-km land in the Haroli segment, starting from the right bank of the Swan river in Rora village to the Haroli rest house was being developed as ‘New Haroli’. The work on a heliport, to be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 22 crore, and a synthetic athletic track, to be constructed for Rs 10 crore, was underway. The automated driving and vehicle testing stations also fall in this area, he added. Besides, he said that an ex-servicemen bhawan, to be built at a cost of Rs 3.5 crore, had also been proposed at Haroli.

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Caption: Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri lays the foundation stone of an automated vehicle testing station at Rora village in the Haroli Assembly segment on Sunday. Photo: Rajesh Sharma