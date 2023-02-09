Deputy CM flags off Haroli to Chandigarh bus service

Our Correspondent

Una, February 8

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri today flagged off a daily bus service from Pandoga village in the Haroli Assembly constituency in Una district to Chandigarh. The bus would start from the Pandoga inter-state barrier at 4.45 am and pass through Haroli subdivision on the Saloh, Haroli, Tahliwal and Ajauli route. On return journey, the bus would start from Chandigarh at 3.20 pm.

Agnihotri said that the bus service would be suitable for students of the Indian Institute of Information Technology situated at Saloh village and law and nursing colleges at Badheda village and patients travelling to the PGI Chandigarh. The bus would pass through Anandpur Sahib, Kiratpur Sahib and Roop Nagar in Punjab on the way to Chandigarh.

The Deputy Chief Minister said that the road network in the Haroli segment would be strengthened and the Pandoga to Panjawar section of the highway would be widened. He added that all religious places in the state would be connected with roads.

He said that facilities for pilgrims would be upgraded at the Damania religious place at Ispur village in the constituency and it would also be connected with road. A detailed project report (DPR) of the road estimated to cost Rs 7 crore had been prepared, he added.

He said that the 80-metre Haroli to Rampur bridge over the Swan river connecting the subdivision with Una district headquarters had been illuminated with solar lights within 30 days of the formation of the Congress government. He added that the bridge, which was constructed by the previous Congress government, would now have food courts and rain shelters at both ends.

Agnihotri, who also holds the charge of the Jal Shakti Department, said storage tanks would be constructed in Beetan and Hira Nagar panchayats to tide over the shortage of drinking water during peak summer days.

He added that 12 tube wells would be drilled in different parts of Haroli to provide irrigation facility in Beet area. A grant of Rs 12 crore had been sanctioned for the project under the MLA priority funds scheme. The foundation stone of the irrigation scheme would soon be laid at Pubowal village.