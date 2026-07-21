Deputy Commissioner stresses need to digitise underground utility networks in Shimla

Deputy Commissioner Anupam Kashyap stressed the need for accurate and regularly updated digital records of underground utility networks to ensure the effective implementation of the Call Before You Dig (CBuP) mobile application of the Central Government. Kashyap, while speaking at a workshop on the CBuD app held in Shimla on Tuesday, said that the application’s objective of preventing damage to underground pipelines, power cables, gas lines, optical fibre cables and other utility infrastructure during excavation could only be achieved if all departments maintain reliable and updated data of their respective networks.

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He said that if information about underground utilities was unavailable or was outdated, alerts generated through the application alone would not be sufficient to prevent accidental damage. “The first priority should be the digitisation of utility network data by all departments, followed by its regular updation,” he added.

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The Deputy Commissioner said that whenever an excavation request was submitted through the app, the utility department concerned receives an alert and examines the proposal based on the available information. The effectiveness of the system, however, depended entirely on the accuracy and reliability of the data available on the platform, he added.

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Kashyap said that the digital platform, developed by the Department of Telecommunications, facilitated coordination among utility service providers, government agencies, contractors and citizens. By providing information on underground utility networks before excavation begins, the application was helping minimise accidents, service disruptions and financial losses while ensuring the safety of critical public infrastructure.

He appealed to government departments, urban local bodies, panchayats, construction agencies, contractors and the public to use the CBuD app before undertaking any excavation work to promote safe and planned digging practices.