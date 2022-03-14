Deputy Speaker for increase in Special Police Officers' honorarium

Tribune News Service

Dalhousie, March 13

Vidhan Sabha Deputy Speaker Dr Hans Raj said necessary steps were being taken to increase the honorarium of Special Police Officers (SPOs) posted on the border areas of the state by the Central Government on the lines of Jammu and Kashmir.

He said the matter would be taken up with Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur. The issue had already been raised before the Union Information and Broadcasting and Sports Minister Anurag Thakur.

The Deputy Speaker stated this while speaking at a function organised by the District Special Police Officers Welfare Association at Koti in Chamba district on Saturday.

He assured the District Special Police Officers Welfare Association that the Union Government and Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur would take important decisions regarding their welfare.

In his address, the Deputy Speaker also spoke about maintaining discipline among the special police officers. Earlier, Shyam Thakur, president of District Special Police Officers Welfare Association, honoured the Deputy Speaker by presenting him a shawl, cap and a memento. —