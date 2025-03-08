DT
PT
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Deputy Speaker inaugurates health, agriculture awareness camp in Did Bagar

Deputy Speaker inaugurates health, agriculture awareness camp in Did Bagar

Distributes identity cards to 105 families affected by Renuka Dam Project
Our Correspondent
Nahan, Updated At : 05:25 AM Mar 08, 2025 IST
Deputy Speaker Vinay Kumar inaugurates an awareness camp at Did Bagar Gram Panchayat.
Himachal Pradesh Assembly Deputy Speaker Vinay Kumar attended a one-day health and agriculture awareness camp organised under the rehabilitation and resettlement plan of the Renuka Dam Project in Did Bagar Gram Panchayat today.

Addressing the gathering, Vinay said the rehabilitation and resettlement plan had affected very few families and that significant improvements were made to address its shortcomings. He acknowledged that further modifications were needed, for which a committee would be formed, and discussions would be held with the Chief Minister.

“Our objective is to ensure that the displaced families of the Renuka Dam Project receive benefits similar to those provided to the displaced families in other states. We are actively working towards this goal,” said Vinay. He also highlighted that all roads in the region had been developed using the MLA fund and announced the launch of a new hydroelectric project in the area, which would help resolve power supply issues.

During the event, the Deputy Speaker distributed identity cards to 105 families identified as affected by the Renuka Dam Project.

Dr Neeraj Singhal, senior manager overseeing the rehabilitation and resettlement plan, provided insights into the project’s progress. He revealed 57 awareness camps had been conducted so far, including similar programmes in four schools.

He further stated that Rs 1,550 crore in compensation had been distributed among 2,500 affected families. Additionally, 1,362 families had been officially recognised as primary project-affected families, and 18 special camps had been held for issuing identity cards to them.

On this occasion, Sanjeev Kumar, an engineer from Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (HPPCL), along with other officials, honoured the Deputy Speaker with a traditional Himachali shawl and

a memento.

Additionally, Dr Ashok Thakur provided health-related guidance to the attendees, while Agricultural Development Officer Dr Chetan Gupta introduced the local farmers to modern agricultural techniques.

