Deputy Speaker opens primary school in Churah

Our Correspondent

Chamba, August 22

Vidhan Sabha Deputy Speaker Hans Raj inaugurated a Government Primary School at Khanguda, a remote area in Churah subdivision of Chamba district today.

While addressing the public meeting on the occasion, he said that children were the future of the country and it was very important to impart discipline along with quality education among them. He added that priority had been given to strengthening the education system in the Churah assembly constituency.

He congratulated the village residents as their longstanding demand of a government primary school at Khanguda had been fulfilled. The Deputy Speaker said that elementary education is the basis for the development of children.

He added that with the opening of the new primary school, children of five villages of Tissa-2 panchayat would not have to go far to get elementary education.