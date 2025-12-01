Despite assurances from CM and Deputy CM, Manali residents get hefty water bills

Despite assurances from Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri and the local legislator, the residents and businessmen of Manali have received inflated water bills retrospectively for the period of January to March, 2025.

A local restaurant owner showed this correspondent a water bill amounting to a staggering Rs 351,710 for the last quarter of the previous fiscal year allegedly for using 19.59 lakh litres of water. This comes on the heels of a similarly hefty bill for the period of October to December in 2024.

Kullu MLA Sunder Singh Thakur had earlier urged residents not to pay inflated July bills and promised to discuss relief with the Chief Minister. However, no relief was provided. Instead, bills continue to be issued with backdated application of increased tariff slabs that residents claim were never communicated to them when these were notified in September last year.

The revised structure marks a steep hike: the rate for consumption up to 20 kilo litres of water has jumped from Rs 13.86 to Rs 19.30 per kilo litre, with higher slabs reaching up to Rs 59.90 per kilo litre. An additional 30 per cent sewerage charge compounds the burden.

The impact is severe. Joint families and households sharing one meter are hit the hardest, with reported cases of bills skyrocketing from around Rs 1,300 to over Rs 13,000 for a quarter. This retrospective billing, residents argue, sabotages any possibility of financial planning.

Public anger has poured onto streets. In Manali, women have burned the copies of their bills in protest. The Kullu Municipal Council and social organisations have formally demanded an immediate rollback of both revised rates and retrospective billing practice.

A concerned consumer of Manali says that the new rates are based on the model of Shimla’s expensive lift-water supply project, which incurs high operational costs. In contrast, Manali’s water supply is largely gravity-based, with significantly lower annual expenditure of around Rs 40 lakh against an income of Rs 3 crore. Applying Shimla’s cost structure to Manali, he contends, is fundamentally unjust.

He has vowed to fight the issue legally. He says that he will soon file a petition in the High Court of Himachal Pradesh to seek a reduction in the water and sewerage bills. He has also pledged a similar effort to challenge the simultaneously inflated house tax levied by the Manali Municipal Council, which has seen a four to 10-fold increase for residential and commercial properties. He urged all affected parties to formally register their objections with the council by attaching copies of their bills.