Despite ban, chewable tobacco sale unabated in Palampur

Ravinder Sood

Palampur, January 15

The state government had imposed a ban on import, manufacture, transportation, stocking and sale of chewable tobacco and similar products which contain chewable tobacco as one of its ingredients in 2012 but the sale continues unabated not only in Palampur but all over the district.

Pan Masala and gutka may be off the shelves in shops, but the banned tobacco products continue to be sold clandestinely to regular customers. A visit to different markets revealed that none of the shopkeepers, small or big, has stopped selling these products in Palampur which are being consumed by all age groups, especially the youth.

These products are easily available on gurdwara road, Ghuggar, Ram Chowk, Bindravan, Maranda, Baijnath, Paprola and Jaisinghpur which are main markets of the district. Though the police and local administration are well versed with the situation, no steps have been initiated to check the sale of the banned products.

In fact, after the ban, the shopkeepers have started earning more as these products are now being sold in black market at a much higher rate than the printed MRP. A Rs 8 packet is being sold at Rs 20 and other with an MRP of Rs 10 is being sold at Rs 25 and those habitual of these products are buying it without hesitation.

“These are freely available in places where labourers and hawkers live. Many times, even children can be seen consuming tobacco products. No one is there to check the sale of these products,” said a local social activist.

When asked, DSP Gurbachan Singh said police raids were conducted from time to time and fines were imposed. Huge stock of gutka and Pan Masala was also seized during a recent raid.