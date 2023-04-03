Despite ban, illegal mining goes unabated in Beas at Jaisinghpur

Ravinder Sood

Palampur, April 2

Tall claims made by the police and the Mining Department that there was no illegal mining going on in the Jaisinghpur area of the Palampur region have proved hollow as the ground reality is entirely different.

During a visit to the areas in the Jaisinghpur subdivision, large-scale illegal mining can be seen going on in the Beas. Dozens of trucks, JCB machines and tractor-trailers can be seen extracting mining material from the riverbed in an unscientific manner round the clock.

Not enough police personnel I have requested the Baijnath DSP to provide adequate police force to launch a crackdown on the mining mafia. Stringent action will be taken against persons involved in this illegal activity. —Sanjiv Thakur, SDM

Though the state government has issued a notification imposing a ban on illegal mining in the Beas following orders of the Himachal Pradesh High Court and subsequent directions of the National Green Tribunal (NGT), the practice can be seen going on at the 2-km stretch of the river.

Residents of the area, including panchayat pradhans, said earlier it was expected that with the change of government, illegal mining in Jaisinghpur would be stopped. “However, because of the apathetic attitude of the Police, Mining and Forest Departments, the illegal and unscientific mining has flourished in the past three months. They said no raw material was left in the leased area therefore, illegal mining was being carried out in the Beas,” they added.

Former Jaisinghpur MLA Ravinder Ravi Dhiman said despite the ban, heavy equipment was being openly used.

Meanwhile, SDM Sanjiv Thakur said he had recently joined here and had been making efforts to check the menace. He disclosed that illegal mining using heavy machinery was prevalent in the night but in the absence of adequate police force, it was not possible to nab the offenders. “I have requested the Baijnath DSP to provide adequate police force to launch a crackdown on the mining mafia. Stringent action as per law will be taken against persons involved in this illegal activity,” the SDM added.

Notably, as per the directions of the NGT, the HP High Court, and the state government, the Mining Department is bound to earmark the area allotted for mining with cemented pillars carrying red flags so that the illegal practice was not carried out outside the leased area. But no such pillars or markings have been seen in the area.

District Mining Officer Rajiv Kalia couldn’t be contacted despite repeated efforts.

